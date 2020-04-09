1000 Militants and 52 soldiers killed in an operation

Around 1000 Islamic militants belonging to Boko Haram were killed in an operation launched by Chad military. Around 52 soldiers were also killed in the operation in the Lake Chad area in the African country.

The operation against the Boko Haram was launched in last month. It was launched after 100 soldiers were killed by the militants based in Nigeria.The Army has claimed that the militants were forced out of the country. The mission was named Operation Bohoma Anger.

Lake Chad is a vast, marshy body of water where the borders of Niger, Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon meet. The western shores of the lake have been hit by jihadists crossing from northeastern Nigeria, where Boko Haram launched a bloody campaign of violence in 2009. The four countries bordering the lake on 2015 set up a formation called the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), also including Benin, to fight Boko Haram.