Bollywood actor opens-up his luxury hotel for medical staff

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in a warm gesture to appreciate the selfless service of doctors, nurses and all medical staff had opened up his luxury hotel located at Juhu, Mumbai.

The 6 storey Hotel apartment can be used by medical staff for relaxing in-between tight duty schedules.” Medical staff visit creeps and corners of Mumbai for doing duty and provisions for them to take a little rest are very limited. I had informed all hospitals that our staff will be happy if the medical staff come and avail of hotel services. I consider my self socially responsible for providing them this facility, I am proud of being its part”, the actor said.

Earlier Shahrukh Khan had offered his office to Brihat Mumbai development authority for increasing its quarantine capacity. The Mumbai development authority thanked King khan for letting the office space to be used as a quarantine space for the elderly women and children.