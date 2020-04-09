Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 88,000 globally

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have exceeded 1.5 million globally, with the death toll surpassing 88,000, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Over 14,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. as the number of infections in the country surged to 420,000, data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University showed on Wednesday.

A total of 63 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 61 from abroad, and 56 asymptomatic cases were reported in the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, according to China’s National Health Commission (NHC).

The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 81,865. The cumulative death toll is 3,335, and 1,104 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation.

On the same day, Chinese health authorities said 91 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 77,370.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom on Wednesday recorded its highest daily death toll, at 938, bringing the number of total coronavirus-linked fatalities to 7,097.

While Spain reported another 757 deaths over the past 24 hours, Wuhan began allowing people to leave for the first time since the central Chinese city was sealed off 76 days ago to contain the coronavirus that first emerged there late last year.