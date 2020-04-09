Coronavirus : Shoaib Akhtar proposes India-Pak cricket series to raise Covid-19 relief fund

Shoaib Akhtar has proposed a three-match ODI or T20I series between India and Pakistan to raise funds to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said the games could be behind closed doors. “Players from both sides can be tested beforehand and the two sides can play a three-ODI or three-T20I series, with no crowds,” he said. “The matches can be only on TV and since everyone is at home these days with nothing much to do, these may prove to be the most viewed games in the history of the sport.

“I am sure such games will generate great funds. If Virat [Kohli] scores a hundred, Pakistan fans will be happy, if Babar Azam scores a hundred, Indian fans will be happy. For the first time, even if a team loses, it will be a winner.”