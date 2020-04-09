Covid-19: 355 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has on Thursday has informed that 355 people were tested positive for Covid-19. This has made the total number of infected people in the country to 3287. Till now 14 people had died due to the deadly virus.

Of the new cases, 89 were recorded in Madinah, 83 in Riyadh, 78 in Makkah and 45 in Jeddah. The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom stands at 666 cases after it was announced that 35 more patients have recovered from coronavirus.