COVID 19: Brazilian President thanks PM Modi for ‘timely help’

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing export of raw materials for the production of hydroxychloroquine. The drug which is an anti malerial drug is believed to be effective in the treatment of the novel corona virus.

In his address to the nation on Wednesday Mr Bolsonaro said he thanked the Prime Modi and the people of India for “timely help to the people of Brazil”.

“We have more good news. As an outcome of my direct conversation with Prime Minister of India, we will receive, by Saturday, raw materials to continue production of hydroxychloroquine so we can treat patients of COVID-19 as well as of lupus, malaria, and arthritis. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for such timely help to the people of Brazil,” Mr Bolsonaro said.

Mr Bolsonaro has been criticised by some for downplaying the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak and has sometimes referred to the virus as a “little flu”.

Over 30 countries, led by the United States, have urged India to release supplies of hydroxychloroquine, a drug identified by the US’s Food and Drug Administration as a treatment odrption against the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier this week President Bolsonaro wrote to Prime Minister Modi referencing Hindu epic Ramayana while making his request. “Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Lakshmana…” Mr Bolsonaro’s letter said.

India manufactures around 70 per cent (approximately 20 crore tablets of 200 mg each) of the world’s supply and, on March 25, banned export until domestic reserves are considered sufficient.

The ban was lifted, for the United States only, on Tuesday after President Donald Trump warned of “retaliation” if India did not allow sale of the drug. The government subsequently said it would allow the export “in view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic”.

Mr Trump responded Wednesday: “Thank you India and the Indian people… Will not be forgotten”.