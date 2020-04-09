COVID 19: This popular fashion brand is making masks for health workers

In the time of pandemic and the crisis followed by it, fashion brands are supporting healthcare workers who are facing shortage of masks. Popular brand Louis Vuitton announes that they have repurposed many of their French ateliers to produce face masks.

In an Instagram post, the brand wrote, “In order to provide protective gear to healthcare workers, Louis Vuitton has repurposed several of the Maison’s ateliers across France to produce hundreds of thousands of non-surgical face masks.”

Louis Vuitton started this initiative in partnership with Mode Grande Quest textile network, to donate to the much-needed protective gear to frontline healthcare workers. “Thank you to the hundreds of artisans who have volunteered to create these masks, as well as everyone doing their part to fight this global pandemic,” the fashion house further added. They also shared prototypes of the masks they are creating. Take a look: