COVID 19: Tik Tok donates Rs 100 crores

The popular video making app Tik Tok has now donated Rs 100 crore towards the medical equipment in India.

Recently, the app had also announced that World Health Organization (WHO), UNDP, BMC, IFRC UNICEP and some other entities are using the platform to share accurate coronavirus updates and shed light on how to stay safe during the crisis.

In the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and supporting medical staff are the heroes at the forefront of combating this pandemic. While citizens are practicing social distancing and staying at home as a preventive measure, India’s medical personnel are working tirelessly to keep all of us safe and protected. At the time of COVID-19 crises, the medical doctors and health workers are the most vulnerable and exposed to the virus. and their safety is of utmost priority.

The company had collaborated with the Union Ministry of Textile to manufacture hazmat media protective suits and masks, which meets the prescribed standards and guidelines. The masks and suits have been handed over to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Additionally, TikTok has also donated 200,000 masks for local/state level medical workers to Delhi and Maharashtra Government.