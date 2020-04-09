DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19: Union health ministry released updated data of new cases

Apr 9, 2020, 06:14 pm IST

The number of new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were announced by Union Health Ministry. As per the data released by the ministry, 549 new confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has surged to 5734.

Till now 473 people were recovered and discharged from hospitals in the country. In the last 24 hours 17 people had died  due to Covid-19 in India. Till now 166 people had died  due to the deadly coronavirus.

Indian Railway has  converting   5000 train coaches into isolation wards for treatment of Covid-19  positive patients. 3,250  train coaches have been converted now,

 

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close