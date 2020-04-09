Emirates Airlines makes important announcement

Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines had announced that it will operate flights for foreigners stranded in UAE. The Dubai based air carrier has made it clear that it is ready to operate special flights for foreigners in UAE wishing to return their home country. These flights will be operated after the respective countries give approvals.
Emirates Airlines has earlier started special flights to select destinations, issuing precautionary guidelines for passengers.
?@emirates? confirms its readiness to fly foreign nationals in the #UAE wishing to return to their home countries, after getting approval from their governments. pic.twitter.com/0bvbA9wfD7
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 6, 2020
