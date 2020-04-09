DH Latest NewsGulf

Emirates Airlines makes important announcement

Apr 9, 2020, 06:25 pm IST

Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines had announced that it will operate flights  for foreigners stranded in UAE. The Dubai based air carrier has made it clear that it is ready to operate special flights  for foreigners in UAE wishing to return their home country. These flights will be operated  after the respective  countries give approvals.

Emirates Airlines has earlier  started special flights to select destinations, issuing precautionary guidelines for passengers.

