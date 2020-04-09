Farmers Covid relief- Kerala farmer’s unique donation cheers fundraisers

Farmers are facing hardships much earlier than the Covid -19 induced financial strain began.Roy Antony,a farmer from Alathur Kavalakattu near Pulpally has donated his months old strenuous labor-10 tonnes of tapioca to CMs disaster relief fund.

Horticorp collected the yield from his farm in Pulpally.The tapioca will be used for preparing dishes in the community kitchen and will also be included in relief kits supplied by HortiCorp.

Roy Antony said he was short of liquid money to provide his part of the donation for the needy during the pandemic period and thus decided to donate the yield from his agrarian land to CMs relief fund. Roy Antony had won several accolades for his new cultivation techniques and the idea to donate tapioca to community kitchen was first proposed to Agricultural minister VS Sunil Kumar

Roy Antony also have Coffee plantations and had devised a new method ‘Selection Coffee ‘ -a unique method for the cultivation of Coffee beans