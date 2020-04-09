Flydubai announces decision about resuming flight services

Dubai based low-budget airline company, Flydubai has informed that it will resume its operations once the time is right. The Chief Commercial Officer of the Fludubai has announced that till then only operate flights for repatriation purposes.

Passenger flight service was suspended by UAE on March 24.

“We look forward to resuming our operations when the time is right and we are working closely with the authorities,” the compnay said in a statement.

Flydubai will operate up to 10 repatriation flights over the next week, it said.