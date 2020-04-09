Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar: Slips against UAE dirham

In the Forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has appreciated against the US dollar. As per the market experts, the positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of Indian rupee.

The Indian rupee is trading at 20.73 against the UAE dirham. The Indian rupee has settled trading at 20.68 against the UAE dirham on Wednesday.

At the Interbank foreign exchange the Indian rupee opened at 76.11 against US dollar, registering a gain of 23 paise over its previous close. The Indian rupee had settled trading at 76.34 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against the basket of six currencies was trading 0.04% down at 100.07.