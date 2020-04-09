Former Pakistan cricketer appeals to India to provide ventilators

Shoib Akhtar, the former Pakistan cricketer has appealed to India to provide for ventilators for his country. The former Pakistan pacer has said that Pakistan would never forget the gesture if India provides this in this time.

“If India can make 10,000 ventilators for us, Pakistan will remember this gesture forever. But we can only propose the matches. The rest is up to the authorities to decide,” Akhtar said to a news agency.

The former Pakistan cricketer has also criticized people who trolled former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh for providing donation to a trust formed by former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi.

“It was inhuman to criticise them. It is not about countries or religion at the moment, it is about humanity,” Akhtar said.

”I am forever grateful about the love I have received from the people of India. For the first time I am revealing this, whatever I used to earn from India, I made a significant amount there, thirty percent of it, I used to distribute among the low income staff who used to work with me in the TV. From drivers, runners to my security guys. I took care of a lot of people. I was like if am earning from this country, I have to help my colleagues also”, said Shoaib Akhtar.