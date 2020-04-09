Indian movies that got banned by the censor board : See Pics

Bollywood has fans all across the globe. They have a huge fan following because of their love scenes, iconic dialogues and catchy songs. Bollywood has also made some really bold and erotic movies. Every time a bold, adult movie was released, it was always caught in controversy.Check out that type of movies here:

Sins

This movie is also rarely seen by everyone, because the movie was banned by the censor board because the film had more sex scenes than the limit. It was a film in which stars had sex in real.

Maya Mamasahab

In 1993, you all have seen the Ice Film. Shahrukh Vamaya Memsahab appeared in this film, which gave much nude scenes. The censor board had also shown disagreement over the film, but still the scene was allowed to remain in this movie. The film was in the limelight for a very long time, and in this movie Maya Madam was very much liked.

Kamasutra

The name itself shows how the film will be. Tell all of you that this film was also banned because of sex scenes and in this movie the actress was completely nude on several occasions.

Intimacy

The film was banned for this reason because it had the highest sex scenes and all were real. The stars had sex in Real for this movie. This film came in 2001 but was banned.