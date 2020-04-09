Know how to make ginger garlic tea for immunity and more benefits

Amid the phase of pandemic, it is important to make immunity. More and more people are paying increased amount of attention to what they are eating and practicing best hygiene. Immunity is defined as the balanced state where the body is able to fight a disease causing agents. Our pantry is often stocked with healing herbs and spices that could do wonders for our immunity.

Take ginger and garlic for instance; they are so much more than mere flavouring agents for your curries and stew. Ginger’s medicinal properties are very popular in Ayurveda; it is considered as a traditional remedy for indigestion, nausea and bloating. Garlic, on the other hand, is famous for its anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. They are both very potent herbs in themselves; together they can weave magic, especially when it comes to immunity and weight-management. Ginger garlic tea is a great idea to boost immunity and aid in weight loss.

How to make ginger-garlic tea:

1. Take a pot of hot water (add about a cup of water).Now, add a small chunk of ginger (make sure it is peeled and washed).

2. Then add 1 teaspoon of crushed garlic; next add half a teaspoon of black pepper and let it steep for 5 minutes.

3. Remove from heat, strain in cup, add half a teaspoon of honey for taste and enjoy!

How does it work for immunity:

According to the book ‘Healing Foods’ by DK Publishing House, ginger’s “volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains. It can also lower medication intake in osteoarthritis.”

Garlic has high suplhur content that helps fight infections. It is famous for its antiviral and antiparasitic properties that help ease symptoms of cold and cough. However, it is not advisable for asthma patients to consume a lot of garlic.

How does it help for weight loss:

Ginger is very effective in keeping your digestive system in good shape. Ginger helps heal the gut, fastens movement of food through the gastrointestinal tract, reduces bloating and cramps, and is also very useful in getting the digestive juices flowing. A good digestion is key for weight loss.

Garlic can also do wonders for your digestion and it is also useful in flushing out toxins. Garlic could help rev up your metabolism naturally. It is also known to be an appetite-suppressant. A study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, hinted at an association between garlic and fat-burning.