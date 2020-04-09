Know how to make sex more interesting during quarantine

It is of no doubt that sex is one of the greatest activity when are forced to stay in your home with your partner for long.

A report by an international media has revealed that most people are searching sex related topics on internet during the lockdown. The report revealed that the Google searches for ‘how to make sex more interesting’ have risen by 5,000% during the lockdown. Related searches like how to “spice things up in bed” were also up 3,250 %. How to “get in the mood” for sex have also spiked up to 5,000% and a significant percentage of a spike was also seen on “how to increase sex drive” query.

So here are some tips to spice your sexual experience:

1.Try out different sex toys.

2.You can try out new positions.

3.Try out BDSM.

4. Try shower sex.