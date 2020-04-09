Mahindra unveiled Scorpio BS 6: Know the features

India’s popular automobile company, Mahindra Motors has unveiled its updated BS 6 compliant version popular SUV Scorpio. The SUV will be launched soon.

The Scorpio BS 6 will be powered with a single engine option which will be a 2.2-litre diesel unit. The engine will deliver 140 PS of power at 3,750 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,800 rpm. It will be available with either a 5- or a 6-speed manual transmission. Scorpio BS 6 will be available in S5, S7, S9 and S11 variants.

The exisitng BS 4 model was available in three BS 4 compliant engine options – a 2.5-litre diesel which produced 75 PS and 200 Nm, a 2.2-litre diesel unit which churned 120 PS and 280 Nm and the most powerful option included a 2.2-litre diesel engine which pushed out 140 PS and 320 Nm.