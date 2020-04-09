Mohanlal crosses 6 million followers mark on Twitter

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is the most followed Malayalam actor on Twitter. The ‘Complete Actor’ has crossed the six million mark on the micro blogging website.

Mohanlal has even gone past the likes of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.. He is now one among the top 3 most followed male celebrities from South Indian film industry.

Celebrating 5 Million friends In twitter from #Odiyan location pic.twitter.com/QL1Zs6hX0m — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 30, 2018

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu with 9.2 Million is in the first position. While Tamil actor Dhanush is in second position with 9 Million followers.