Mohanlal crosses 6 million followers mark on Twitter

Apr 9, 2020, 11:46 pm IST

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is the most followed Malayalam actor on Twitter. The ‘Complete Actor’ has crossed the six million mark on the micro blogging website.

Mohanlal has even gone past the likes of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.. He is now one among the top 3 most followed male celebrities from South Indian film industry.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu with 9.2 Million is in the first position. While Tamil actor Dhanush is in second position with 9 Million followers.

