Railway after April 15 ,Indian Railway responds to rumors

Rejecting reports from vague sources Indian railway today made it clear that its services will not resume soon after the end of lock-down.

The 21-day national lock-down for preventing the spread of Covid-19 will end on April 14. Rumors where that the Railways will resume its services from April 15 and the passengers will have to arrive 4 hours earlier before the departure of each train for thermal screening.

The Indian railways requested not to spread rumors and its services will resume after confirmation from the ministry.