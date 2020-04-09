These TikTok videos by Bhojpuri hotties Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee will make you stun: Watch it here

As the country is going through a nationwide lockdwon due to deadly coronavirus outbreak, all most all people are forced to stay at home. Celebrities in all field are also locked up in their homes.

To get rid of boring experience of staying lazy in their homes people are engaged in various activities. And some hot actresses of Bhojpuri film industry has come with a unique idea.

Bhojpuri hotties Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee have found a new way to avoid boredom and treat their fans . They have taken the TikTok videos to keep themselves entertained.

Monalisa has shared some interesting TikTok videos with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Here are the videos: