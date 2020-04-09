Entertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

These TikTok videos by Bhojpuri hotties Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee will make you stun: Watch it here

Apr 9, 2020, 12:19 am IST

As the country is going through a nationwide lockdwon due to deadly coronavirus outbreak, all most all people are forced to stay at home. Celebrities in all field are also locked up in their homes.

To get rid of boring experience of staying lazy in their homes people are engaged in various activities. And some hot actresses of Bhojpuri film industry has come with a unique idea.

Bhojpuri hotties Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee have found a new way to avoid boredom and treat their fans . They have taken the TikTok videos to keep themselves entertained.

Monalisa has shared some interesting TikTok videos with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Here are the videos:

View this post on Instagram

Ek Aur ??… Baby @vikrant8235 ke saath ???… #funny #videos #masti #tiktok #tiktokindia

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

View this post on Instagram

Ok We Are Bored In Our ?… #tiktok #tiktokindia #bored #funny #videos #quarantinelife #stayhome #staysafe

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

View this post on Instagram

Thodi si fikar kar lo ? #favsong ??

A post shared by Aamrapali ? (@aamrapali1101) on

View this post on Instagram

Bong look ? for my Bengali fam ??? #gendaphool

A post shared by Aamrapali ? (@aamrapali1101) on

View this post on Instagram

Family time #lockdown #qurantine

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close