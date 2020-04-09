Thief tests Covid positive ,17 Police men in quarantine

Covid-19 has twisted realities in all senses. In Punjab’s Ludhiyana, Police busted a local menace- a vehicle thief and locked him in jail after a covert operation. After a while, they noticed the thief is having symptoms of Covid-19, rhinitis, and cough. Magistrate ordered a medical check-up for the thief who is identified as Sourav Sehgal.

Covid tests came out to be positive. 17 Police officers together with their informers are now in quarantine while the thief is in hospital receiving expert treatment and food.