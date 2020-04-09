US fasttracking clinical trial of Coronavirus drugs

US administration is currently fast-tracking the clinical trial of 10 Coronavirus drugs as the death toll in the world’s most powerful nation is rising very fast. President Donald Trump said the US has begun an unprecedented effort to find a therapeutic solution to the pandemic which has claimed close to 89,000 lives worldwide. The United States alone accounts for 14,700 deaths and 4.5 lakh of its population infected.

Hydroxychloroquine is one of the ten medicines listed for the clinical trial. Henry Ford Hospital conducting the clinical trial on 3000 Covid patients had initially reported a good response to the drug.

As the American industry steps up to help, so are America’s doctors and scientists. Ten drugs are now in clinical trials and my administration is taking unprecedented actions to make new therapies and treatments available without delay,” Trump briefed reporters in his daily Coronavirus media conference yesterday.