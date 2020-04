Bhojpuri actress Monalisa always remains a topic of discussion due to her hotness. Monalisa, who made her place in the minds of viewers with the ‘Nazar’ serial, made headlines since season 10. Now once again, Monalisa has attracted the attention of people due to her hot pictures.

Bhojpuri stunner Monalisa is majorly missing her shoot life and is continuously sharing her gorgeous throwback pictures with her fans on social media.