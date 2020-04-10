Coronavirus : 2 new deaths, 331 new cases of COVID19 confirmed in UAE

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has reported 331 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with 29 recoveries and two deaths.

The Ministry has conducted more than 40,000 tests during the past two days as part of its strategy to tackle the virus.

The new cases, all of which are in a stable condition and being given the necessary health care, bring the total number of recorded cases in the country to 2,990.The deaths included one person of Asian nationality and another of Arab nationality who were suffering from chronic diseases, bringing the number of deaths in the UAE to 14.

The full recovery of 29 patients brings the total number of recoveries to 268.