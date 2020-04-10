Coronavirus : Actor Akshay Kumar donates a huge amount for making masks, PPEs and rapid testing kits

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has again extended his helping hand to support the making of masks and rapid testing kits.

The actor was one of the first few celebrities who donated to PM Modi’s CARES fund to help the daily wage earners. He donated Rs 25 crore for the people and now, he has donated another Rs 3 crore to the BMC to assist in making masks, PPEs and rapid testing kits.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Akshay Kumar has come forward to help the people once again by donating money. Akshay has been very active in helping the needy people as well as lauding the corona warriors for their selfless service including doctors, nurses and police officials. On Thursday, he also shared a video to thank the Mumbai Police for providing their services tirelessly for the people.