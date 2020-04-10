Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 95,000 globally

The total number of global COVID19 cases has surpassed 1.6 million, including more than 95,000 deaths . Over 350,000 patients are reported to have recovered. The death toll in India crosses 200 and the number of cases has crossed 5,000.

Britain on Thursday reported 881 more fatalities due to COVID-19, bringing the country’s total toll to 7,978, as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the strict lockdown measures in place in the UK must continue for more time to ensure there is no second wave of the coronavirus.

US deaths due to coronavirus topped 15,700 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, although there are signs the pandemic might be nearing a peak.US officials warned Americans to expect alarming numbers of coronavirus deaths this week, even as an influential university model on Wednesday scaled back its projected US pandemic death toll by 26% to 60,000.US deaths set new daily records on Tuesday and Wednesday with over 1,900 new deaths reported each day, according to a Reuters tally.