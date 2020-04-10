Coronavirus : Govt announces new plan to combat covid19 Pandemic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced an new and comprehensive plan called ‘SHIELD’ to control the spread of coronavirus

“We have ordered containment exercise in 21 areas of Delhi where COVID-19 cases have been found. We have SHIELD these areas to control the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital,” Kejriwal said.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said in SHIELD ‘S’ stands for sealing of localities, wherein, people from a locality will not go to other areas and vice-versa. ‘H’ means home quarantine i.e. people will remain in their homes only.

He said ‘I’ stands for isolation and tracing under which COVID-19 patients will be isolated and people whom they have met will be traced, identified and will be isolated too. ‘E’ means essential supplies under which we will ensure door to door delivery of essential services. ‘L’ refers to local sanitisation under which areas will be disinfected on a regular basis. ‘D’ stands for door-to-door checking under which we will ask every family whether there is any person having symptoms of coronavirus. If any such person is found, their samples will be taken and further procedure will be followed.

What is Operation SHIELD ?

S – Sealing of the immediate area or surroundings after geographical marking

H – Home quarantine of all the people living in the area

I – Isolation and tracing of people who have been first and second contacts

E – Essential supply of commodities is ensures

L – Local sanitisation of the area by authorities

D – Door-to-door health checks of everyone living in the area