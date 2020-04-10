Coronavirus : Indian cricketer fined for roaming in car during lockdown

India allrounder has been fined Rs 500 on Thursday for roaming on the streets of Mandi in his car during a three-hour curfew relaxation between 10AM and 1PM in the city.

As per the police, a prior permission was mandatory for if a person intended to take his car out but cricketer Rishi Dhawan was found without the required paperwork.

Mandi SP Gurdev Chand Sharma confirmed that Dhawan – riding his car despite there a ban on the use of vehicles – was pulled over when he was on his way to the bank around 12:40PM, and was fined on the spot. The cricketer was then explained about the restrictions imposed during the relaxation period, which including a ban on the use of vehicles.

Dhawan had contributed with a donation of Rs 1 lakh towards the HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund through Mandi DC on March 30.

Dhawan last played the Ranji Trophy for Himachal in February and finished the tournament with 26 wickets and 302 runs. The allrounder has gone unsold at the last two IPL auctions, last bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 for Rs 55 lakh. He, however, did not play a game.