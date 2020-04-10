Covid-19: 12 additional charter flights to India announced by this country

To evacuate the stranded British citizens in various parts of India, the United Kingdom (UK) will operate 12 additional charter flights to India. These special flights will be operated from April 13 to 20. As per reports around 20,000 British citizens were stranded in India due to Covid- 19 lockdown.

The British High Commission in India has informed that the bookings for the flights to be operated from April 13 began on Friday.

The British government said last week it plans to operate charter flights for British citizens stranded in different Indian states. The first wave of seven charter flights will carry Britons from Goa, Mumbai and New Delhi during April 8-12. The total number of people to be brought back on these 19 flights is around 5,000.

The 12 additional flights will depart from Amritsar on April 13, 17 and 19, from Ahmedabad on April 13 and 15, from Goa on April 14 and 16, from Goa via Mumbai on April 18, from Thiruvananthapuram via Kochi on April 15, from Hyderabad via Ahmedabad on April 17, from Kolkata via Delhi on April 19 and from Chennai via Bengaluru on April 20.

The charter flights are only for British travellers who normally reside in the UK and their direct dependents. A number of seats will be reserved for those deemed vulnerable.