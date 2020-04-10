Covid-19: Community transmission of coronavirus started in state, confirms Chief Minister

Capt Amarinder Singh, the Cheif Minister of Punjab has confirmed that the community transmission of Covid-19 pandemic has started in the state. The Punjab CM said this on Friday. The CM has also hinted that the lockdwon and other restrictions will be extended in the state.

“We had 140,000 who came from abroad. As many as 27 positive cases are secondary cases… Community transmission has started in Punjab,” he said.

“We have to seriously consider extending the lockdown and curfew in view of the increased number of positive cases,” said CM. Decision on whether state will extend the lockdown will be taken at a meeting of the state cabinet later this evening.

Till now 132 Covid-19 cases has been reported in Punjab. 11 people have died due to Covid-19 in the state till date. The number of samples which have been collected stand at 2,877.