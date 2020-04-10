Covid-19: Etihad Airways announces passenger freighter flights to more Indian cities

Abu Dhabi based aircarrier Etihad Airways has announced that it will operate its passenger freighter flights to more cities in India and Pakistan. Earlier, Etihad has launched passenger freighter flights to 10 cities. Now five more cities were added. The passenger freighter flights were launched to ensure the flow of essential items in UAE.

Etihad Cargo is introducing services between Abu Dhabi and Melbourne, Chennai, Kerala, Karachi, and Amsterdam, in addition to passenger freighters already operating scheduled cargo-only flights to Seoul, Beijing, Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Riyadh.

Etihad Cargo has also operated a series of special charters to carry urgent consignments of medical supplies from mainland China and Hong Kong to destinations in Europe and the Americas.

With these additional flights Etihad Cargo will now operate over 90 turnaround flights a week to 29 destinations in five continents.