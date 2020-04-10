COVID 19: Kits to conduct 4000 test lands in this state

As the number of the patients testing positive rise in India, Odisha government now has a substantial number of kits and other materials as the measure for speedy testes of the novel corona virus.

Kits for conducting at least 4,000 tests, reagents and virus transportation mediums (VTMs) were airlifted from Mumbai on Thursday as the government stepped up its drive to enhance COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, an official said.

The kits will give a considerable boost to the states preparedness to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, he said.

“#COVID 19 test kits for 4,000 tests, reagents & VTMs were airlifted from Mumbai through special air cargo. It will strengthen #Odisha Governments efforts to ramp up the #coronavirus testing facilities in the state, the health department tweeted.

The arrival of the kits was significant as Odisha is now all set to start coronavirus testing at three more locations in addition to the four existing test facilities in the state, he said.

The aim is to put in place adequate capacities soon to conduct at least 1,000 tests for COVID-19 daily, the senior official said.

The state government has also decided to start tests for COVID-19 at MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur from April 12, at VIMSAR in Burla from April 15 and at IGH in Rourkela from April 17.

The tests are now being conducted in RMRC, AIIMS and Institute of Life Sciences (ILC) in Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the official said.

The three new testing facilities will ensure speedy detection in western and southern parts of the state, he said.

The fresh kits were received barely two days after 3,500 kg of medical equipment from ICMR was airlifted by an Indian Air Force aircraft from Tambaram for the establishment of medical labs and other facilities in the state.

Besides, the state government is all set to purchase ICMR recognised COVID-19 rapid testing kits.

One lakh rapid testing kits will be purchased soon so that more COVID-19 tests can be conducted, the official said.