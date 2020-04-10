Covid-19: UAE releases price list of essential items

In a bid to ensure the rights of consumers and to ensure fair price for all essential items in the emirate, the Dubai Economy Department has released the price list of essential items. The price list was released as part of its price tracker campaign during coronavirus outbreak.

Dubai Economy has launched a ‘Price Monitor’ to track daily prices of staple foods and essential items. By this the department ensure that consumers continue to get essential and basic items at fair prices.

A portal – www.price.ded.ae – has also been launched for consumers to raise their complaints and queries on price increases .