Covid-19 Updates: Saudi health ministry releases data on new coronavirus cases

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has released the updated data of Covid-19 cases in the kingdom.

As per the data released by the Saudi ministry, in the last 24 hours 364 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the country. The total number of cases has rised to 3651.

Till now 19 people has recovered from the disease. The total number of recoveries in the country has also rised to 685. 47 people had died due to the deadly virus.