Covid-19 Updates: Union health ministry released updated data of coronavirus cases in India

The Union Health Ministry has released the updated data on Covid-19 infections in India. The report by the ministry has said that 896 new cases were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases has rised to 6761.

37 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours rising the death toll to 206 in the country. This is the largest single day increase of corona positive cases in the country. Also it is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day. 516 patients were recovered in the country.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that India has reported cluster of cases in specific areas and but it does mean that community transmission has started in the country.