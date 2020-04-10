Expected date of Ramadan 2020 announced in UAE

The expected date of holy month Ramdan in UAE was announced. The announcement was made by an astronomic scholar.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences has said that the holy month of Ramadan for the Hijri year 1441 is likely to begin on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Al Jarwan said that astronomical calculations showed that the crescent of Ramadan will appear on Thursday, April 23 at 6:26 during the sunset, and will disappear 20 minutes after the sunset. The crescent of Shawwal will appear on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 9.39pm on Saturday.

As per , Al Jarwan s the month Dhul Hijjah will begin on July 22, and Eid Al Adha will be observed on Friday, July 31.