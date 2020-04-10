First generation Keralite expat dies in New York, USA

Tresiamma Poonkudi 79, one of the early expats to the US from the state of Kerala died in New York. She migrated to the US in 1967 and served for 32 years at Mount Sinai hospital, New York. She hails from the Manimala Pananthottam family.

Tresiamma was among the founding members of Keralite associations in the US. She was a member of the Pioneer Club, the oldest Malayali association in the US. She is survived by her husband Joseph Poonkudi and two daughters Dr. Geetha and Attorney Preeta. Joseph Poonkudi was the President of the Indian Catholic Association and hails from Ramapuram, Kottayam. Her funeral rites are withheld owing to the prevalent situations.