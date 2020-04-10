Former Indian cricketer names his ‘dream India-Pakistan XI’

Former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra has named his ‘dream India-Pakistan XI’. The former Indian opener who has played 10 test matches for India has named six Indian players and six Pakistani players for his ‘dream team.

“These two countries have produced so many great players. If there was no partition, what a team it would have been,” Said Chopra who is now a busy commentator..

See his dream team:

1. Sachin Tendulkar

2.Rohit Sharma

3. Virat Kohli

4. Javed Miandad

5. Inzamam-ul Haq

6. MS Dhoni

7. Imran Khan -Captain

8. Kapil Dev

9.Wasim Akram

10. Waqar Younis

11. Saqlain Mushtaq

12. Yuvraj Singh