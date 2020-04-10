Health Minister falls asleep, snores during live TV show on COVID19 : Watch Video

The video of a health minister taking a nap and snoring during the live interview is going viral on social media.

Health minister of Sudan recently dozed off and was snoring during a live interview with a news channel. Dr Akram Ali Al-Toam was caught on camera sleeping and snoring while he was being interviewed on the coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, Dr Akram Ali Al-Toam is seen closing his eyes by bits even as the anchor continues to ask him questions about the coronavirus crisis in Sudan. The health minister quickly slips into sleep and starts snoring. Unaware of the situation, the interviewer proceeds to ask him questions. Upon hearing snoring, the anchor releases that Al-Toam has dozed off during the live show.