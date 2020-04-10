Mass graves readied in USA, New York stinks with over 7000 deaths

Mass graves are dug in New York for the funeral rites of the Covid-19 victims. New York is the worst affected with over 1.5 lakh infected and over 7000 dead.

This US state alone has enough Covid positives to surpass the national tolls of Italy(1.43 Lakh), Spain(1.53 Lakh) and China(82,000). A mass grave is prepared in New York’s Hart island as the death toll surges. The Hart island is a historical burial ground for New Yorkers with no means and close relatives to bear funeral expenses.

Undertakers wearing Hazmat suits are seen arranging a burial at a mass grave in a recent drone image. Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio said mass burial is the only feasible way as the death rate is very high in the city. Close to 40 caskets can be seen in the mass grave in the drone image. The task force had corrected the scary earlier projection of 2 million deaths with the new strict Covid-19 reforms of administration. With new data, task force volunteer, Dr. Antony Fauci says the mortality could be stopped near to 60,000.