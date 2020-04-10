Not just India, Tablighi Jamaat causes a spike in Pakistan’s coronavirus cases : Watch Video

The super spreader of the coronavirus in India ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ appears to have caused a spike in the coronavirus positive cases in Pakistan, too.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said in a tweet, “Interesting: it seems the Tabalegi Jamat has created problems in Pakistan too with regard to COVID-19. Seems to be a sect issue. Do listen in”.

Tewari attached a video from a Pakistan news channel which featured an interview with Yasmin Rashid, Health of Punjab province in Pakistan. Half of the cases in Pakistan have come from Punjab, which is also the largest province.

Rashid said the main reason behind the jump in cases in the province has been the Tablighi Jamaat. She said that out of the 2004 postive cases of COVID-19 reported so far, 1314 were linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

Rashid said that 549 tests from the Tablighi Jamaat members came in positive which led to a sudden rise in the number of cases.

She added that going by statistics, of the 10,000 Tablighi Jamaat members in quarantine, 35-40 per cent were likely to test positive. As a result, cases are likely to rise.