Over 40 people booked for gathering at mosque amid corona lockdown

A case has been registered against 40 people for gathering at a mosque in Chaurai, Chhindwara, thereby defying COVID-19 lockdown orders, the police said.

Mukesh Dwivedi, Chaurai police station in-charge, said that crowd was spotted at a mosque on Thursday evening.

“After checking, 40 people were found offering prayers in the mosque on Thursday. They were not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing, and were found violating Section 144 of CrPC. A case has been registered under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and other relevant sections against them,” Dwivedi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.