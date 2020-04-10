Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh warns Center,’Covid will peak in India at September’

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh warned that the Covid pandemic will reach its scary peak near mid-September. He warned that the nation’s 58 percent population would be infected by the pandemic and the after-effects of it are from explaining. Punjab CM was quoting the projection reports from scientists and epidemiologists.

WHO today had made it clear that their previous announcement of Stage 3 spread of the virus was derived from erroneous reports and social spread had not yet begun in India.WHO said the unscreened population is huge in India because of low Covid testing done per 1 million population.WHO had warned this unscreened population will rise a huge threat to India in the coming months. Captain Amarinder Singh said the death rate in India could be very high in September if proper corrective measures are not taken.

132 Covid positives are reported in the state of Punjab. Punjab CM has extended the lock-down till the end of this month to break the spread of the pandemic.