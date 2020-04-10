Record hike in Maggi sales amid Coronavirus lockdown

According to an Economic Times report,sales of one of the biggest packaged foods, Nestle Maggi instant noodles have increased. The company is in talks with the authorities to ensure that there is less impact on the operations. The demand for the packaged food has increased due to people working from home, and with schools shut to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

But, food and beverage companies are struggling to meet this increase in demand on the back of several problems owing to the lockdown. Companies are dealing with acute labour shortage because most of them have migrated to their hometowns. On social media as well, people have been complaining about the unavailability of Maggi.

@NestleIndia I can’t find Maggi anywhere this days . Maggi is my 3am friend , would request you to do the needful. #maggi — Ashish Dubey (@AshishD28792467) April 5, 2020