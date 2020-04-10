Reliance Jio launches app that let users earn commission on recharge

India’s popular internet and telecom service provider, Reliance Jio has launched a new app. The app named ‘JioPOS Lite app’ allow every Jio customer to open up a virtual recharge store. Jio users will get commission for every recharge made using this app.

JioPOS Lite app is available only on Google Play Store. It can be downloaded on Android phones through the Play Store.

Enrolling in this programme requires one to have a Jio number. Jio Partners can earn 4.16% commission of every recharge. There’s also a passbook feature on the app through which users can keep a track of all their transactions and earnings in the last 20 days.

The registration process for JioPOS Lite:

Users will have to give permission access for contacts, location and media to start using the app. Once registration on JioPOS Lite is done, users will be asked to load money in their wallet with the available options as Rs 5,00, Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000. JioPOS Lite app shows popular recharge plans that users can opt for. There’s also an FAQ section from where users can see the entire list of recharge plans available.