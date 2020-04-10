Tablighi Jamaat planned a fidayeen attack on India by spreading coronavirus,says Shia Waqf Board chief

Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi today said that the Tablighi Jamaat had planned an attack against India by spreading the deadly coronavirus.

“Jamaatis had planned to kill over one lakh persons by spreading the virus,” Rizvi alleged.

He added, “This was designed to disturb the Modi government and was actually a conspiracy against the Prime Minister.”

Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country. He added that the involvement of Zakir Naik cannot be ruled out as large number of positive cases emerged from the event were from Malaysia.

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi also attacked the organisers of the Tablighi Jamaat event for not following to the restrictions imposed by the government in view of the coronavirus outbreak. He said that organisers of the religious congregation in Delhi last month should face the law and be punished.