This Malayalam actress is the new internet sensation: See pics

Priya Prakash Varrier became a social media sensation after her wink in a song of the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral. She became a household name for her wink.

The song has given her stardom. The Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ and a clipping from the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ got her instant name and fame.

Priya Prakash Varrier is an avid social media user. She always shares her latest photos on her social media handle.

She had made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Sreedevi Bungalow’. But the film has ignited controversay and the film was till now not released.

Priya’s second Hindi film Love Hackers is directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava and will be shot in Lucknow, Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai.