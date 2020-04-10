U.K.’s Boris Johnson Moved Out of Intensive Care

British PM Boris Johnson has been moved out of ICU. The hospital authorities in a statement said that the PM is recovering well and is now shifted to ward from the ICU.

Johnson “has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” a government spokesperson said, the AP reported.

Johnson was the first world leader to test positive for the coronavirus on March 27. He was admitted to the hospital on April 5 and moved to intensive care the following day. His fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, is herself recovering from coronavirus symptoms.