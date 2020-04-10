UK steps-up efforts to evacuate its stranded citizens from India, 12 new flights for operation

Adding 12 extra flights to the previous 7, UK has stepped up its efforts to evacuate its 5000 citizens from a locked-down India. India is enforcing the strictest lock-down of any nation and the stranded Britishers sought help from the British embassy.

The British embassy in a statement released on Friday said that 19 flights will carry the stranded 5000 UK nationals back to their homeland.

The new 12 flights have Trivandrum, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata as take-off points. This is in addition to Goa, Delhi, and Mumbai covered by the previously allotted 7 flights. The British embassy said the evacuation will be complete within April 20.

The first flight carrying 317 passengers from Goa to Britain was on Thursday, yesterday.